VIT-AP offers Rs.62 lakh as scholarships to Covid-affected 25 students

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder Chancellor, VIT announced Rs.62 lakh as scholarships in the form of 100% fee waiver for 25 VIT-AP University students who have lost a parent who was the bread-winner of the family due to covid-19 for the current Academic year 2021-’22. These 25 students are pursuing various Engineering & Non-engg. Programmes. During Covid first wave VIT-AP offered building for quarantine centre and donated 75 lakhs to AP CM Relief fund in two phases (25 Lakhs + 50 lakhs) in order to aid the Government efforts in fight against Covid. “VIT-AP hopes that such students do not face financial difficulties and will be able to complete their study on time “-Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP University said in a Press release on August 4.