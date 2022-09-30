Maharashtra: SC orders to shift Gautam Navlakha to hospital | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Taloja jail superintendent to immediately shift Gautam Navlakha, incarcerated in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to Mumbai’s Jaslok hospital for treatment, after the activist's counsel said he has colon cancer.

Underlining that receiving medical treatment is a fundamental right, a bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also allowed Navlakha's partner Sahba Husain and sister to meet him in the hospital.

“Having heard the counsel for parties, we are of the view that receiving medical treatment would be a fundamental right. We direct that the petitioner be taken immediately for thorough medical check-up."

“Accordingly, we direct Superintendent Taloja jail to take the petitioner to Jaslok hospital so that he is able to undergo the requisite medical check-up and receive treatment. We make it clear that the petitioner will remain in police custody,” the bench said.

It also directed the hospital authorities to submit report to the SC about the check-up. The 70-year-old activist has appealed the apex court against the April 26 order of the Bombay High Court dismissinghis plea forhouse arrest over apprehensions of lackof adequate medical and otherbasic facilities in Taloja jailnearMumbai wherehe is lodged.

As the hearing commenced, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Navlakha, submitted the activist is suffering from serious ailments and needs urgent medical attention.