Maharashtra: Sandeep Naik Foundation Donates ₹1 Crore To CM’s Relief Fund To Support Drought-Affected Farmers

Sandeep Naik Foundation hands over a ₹1 crore contribution to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for farmer assistance | File Photo

Mumbai, November 9, 2026: With several regions of Maharashtra facing drought-like conditions due to uneven rainfall, prolonged dry spells and water scarcity, the Sandeep Naik Foundation has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support affected farmers.

The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Monday (November 9). Former MLA and foundation founder Sandeep Naik, former MP Dr Sanjeev Naik and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation House Leader Sagar Naik were present on the occasion.

Financial Assistance For Drought-Affected Farmers

The foundation decided to extend financial assistance to farmers facing difficulties due to adverse rainfall conditions, stating that supporting the agricultural community during such challenging times was a collective social responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Naik said the contribution was an effort to stand in solidarity with drought-affected farmers and provide financial assistance to the extent possible.

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“We believe that every financially capable section of society should stand firmly by farmers during their difficult times. With the sincere intention of supporting drought-affected farmers, the Sandeep Naik Foundation has contributed Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This is the sentiment behind our initiative,” he said.

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