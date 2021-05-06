Maharashtra sanctions Rs 130 cr to pay MSRTC staff salary

The state government has released Rs 130 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to pay salary to employees for the month of April.

MSRTC is passing through a major financial stress since the pandemic induced lockdown last year and the government had last year sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for the payment of salary to MSRTC’s employees for the period November 2020-March 2021.

The government had paid Rs 120 crore to MSRTC which paid the salary of October from the sanctioned amount. From the balance Rs 880 crore, the MSRTC has paid salary for November, December, January, February and March.

According to the government notification issued by home department desk officer Meghana Shinde, the government has approved Rs 130 crore for the payment of salary to MSRTC employees for the month of April.

MSRTC was incurring a loss of Rs 50 crore per month pre-Covid-19 pandemic but it incurred a daily loss of Rs 22 crore during the present crisis. The loss is mounting due to drastic fall in services and passengers due to the rise in Covid cases during the second wave and the ensuing third wave.