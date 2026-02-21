Maharashtra Sanctions ₹67 Crore MGNREGA Wages Ahead Of Holi |

In a major relief to workers ahead of Holi, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 67 crore for immediate disbursal of wages to labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale announced on Thursday.

Funds Sent To Treasury

The approved amount has been submitted to the state treasury, and the wages are expected to be directly credited to the bank accounts of workers within the next two to three days, the minister said.

Support For Tribal Workers

Gogawale stated that the decision was taken to provide relief to tribal workers who depend on the rural employment scheme for livelihood support. Under MGNREGA, unskilled labourers are provided guaranteed wage employment in rural areas.

Pending Dues In Districts

In tribal-dominated districts such as Melghat and Palghar, wage payments had been pending for some time as the proposal for an enhanced labour budget was under consideration with the Union government. In this backdrop, the state government has taken the step to ensure timely payment of dues.

Centre Clears Budget Hike

On February 19, 2026, the Centre approved an increase in the state’s labour budget from 13 crore person-days to a revised 16 crore person-days. With this enhancement, regular employment is expected to be available to workers until the end of March, and wages will be paid on time, the minister clarified.

