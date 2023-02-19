e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra salutes Shivaji Maharaj on his 393rd birth anniversary

FPJ CorrespondentUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Maharashtra celebrated the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with pomp in a series of social, cultural, historical and political events organised on Sunday.

The BJP organised programmes at 346 locations whereas the Congress, the Shiv Sena UBT and NCP were also not lagging behind.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid floral tributes to the Chhatrapati's statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. He later went to Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Shivaji, for the government function.

Shinde said the Chhatrapati's life, ideals and teachings continue to inspire us till now, and urged all to follow in his footsteps.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar visited 50 locations across Mumbai where his party had organised exhibitions, processions, special camps for needy people as well as lectures on life of Shivaji Maharaj.

Mumbai Congress also organised a function at the Juhu beach. A grand show on Marathi culture and musical legacy was arranged at the spot.

Governor Ramesh Bais garlanded a bust of Chhatrapati, then went to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park and garlanded the equestrian statue of the Maratha warrior king, and joined the celebrations organised with patriotic songs rendered by by the BMC's Sangeet Kala Academy.

Congress state President Nana Patole and other leaders paid homage and organised celebrations all over the state.

Top leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) including MLA and former minister Aditya Thackeray, MP Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and others paid tributes and homage to Chhatrapati. (with PTI inputs).

