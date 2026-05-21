Maharashtra Safai Commission VP Mukesh Sarwan Reviews Sanitation Workers’ Welfare At KDMC, Seeks Action Report In 15 Days

Maharashtra Safai Commission Vice Chairman Mukesh Sarwan reviews welfare measures for sanitation workers during a high-level meeting at KDMC headquarters | File Photo

Kalyan, May 21: In a significant push towards strengthening welfare measures for sanitation workers, Maharashtra State Safai Karmachari Commission Vice Chairman Mukesh Sarwan on Thursday visited the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and held an extensive review meeting with senior civic officials and sanitation workers’ representatives.

The meeting focused on key issues concerning sanitation workers, including pending demands, workplace challenges, welfare schemes and employee support initiatives being implemented by the civic administration.

Senior officials present during the review included Additional Commissioner Yogesh Godse, Municipal Secretary Kishor Shelke, Deputy Commissioners Vandana Gulve and Ramdas Kokre, Executive Engineers Prasad Sakhdev, Sandeep Tambe and Surendra Tengale, Medical Health Officer Dr Deepa Shukla, Assistant Commissioner Sushma Mandge, along with officials from various departments and representatives of sanitation workers’ unions.

KDMC presents welfare initiatives for sanitation workers

Deputy Commissioner Vandana Gulve delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining KDMC’s welfare initiatives for sanitation workers, particularly programmes aimed at improving their physical and mental well-being.

Impressed with the civic body’s efforts, Mukesh Sarwan praised the administration for introducing employee-centric welfare measures and emphasised the need for continued focus on sanitation workers, who form the backbone of urban public health services.

In a major directive, Sarwan instructed the municipal administration to prepare a list of sanitation workers who have completed 25 years of service so they can be provided housing benefits under the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Shram Safalya Yojana.

He also urged sanitation workers to actively pursue their pending demands and representations through proper administrative channels.

Action-taken report sought within 15 days

Taking serious note of grievances raised during the meeting, the Commission Vice Chairman directed KDMC officials to submit a detailed action-taken report within 15 days regarding the issues highlighted by sanitation employees.

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Concluding the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Vandana Gulve reaffirmed the administration’s commitment towards resolving the problems faced by sanitation workers and ensuring better welfare support through sustained administrative intervention.

The high-level review is being seen as an important step towards improving working conditions, welfare access and institutional coordination for sanitation workers within the KDMC jurisdiction.

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