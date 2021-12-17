Maharashtra: Ruling and Opposition parties hail Supreme Court's order lifting ban on bullock cart races

The ruling and Opposition parties have hailed the Supreme Court order lifting the ban on bullock cart races in Maharashtra. Farmers, especially from the Western Maharashtra where the bullock cart races are quite popular, celebrated the apex court ruling by taking out processions and bursting crackers.

They said that holding the races will give a boost to the rural economy. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "The Supreme Court's decision to lift the ban on bullock cart races has won the love of the farmers who were taking care of their bullocks." He also congratulated the animal lovers who are fighting hard for the preservation of their culture and traditions.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called it a "victory of farmers" and said that the move will benefit in protecting the livestock adding that NCP chief Sharad Pawar, other leaders and social activists had contested the ban vigorously. Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi pursued the issue in the apex court.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis also expressed happiness over the apex court’s decision and claimed that he and other leaders of his party had followed up the matter with the Union government.

Former Shiv Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao said, “For the last several months, the bullock cart owners were getting restless because of the ban. Without worrying about the ban, they even resorted to holding races, due to which cases were registered against them.”

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:20 AM IST