Maharashtra RTOs Get 600 Body Cameras To Record Enforcement, Boost Transparency

Body cameras equipped with GPS, live streaming and night vision will be used by Maharashtra RTO officials during enforcement and regulatory checks | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: The Maharashtra Transport Department has distributed around 600 body cameras to Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state, allowing enforcement proceedings involving motorists and transport officials to be video-recorded.

Each RTO office has received around 10 cameras, which can be used by Motor Vehicle Inspectors during vehicle inspections, roadside checks, licence and permit-related action and other official proceedings.

The move is aimed at creating a documented record of enforcement activities and bringing greater transparency to interactions between RTO officials and motorists.

The cameras can also be used to record practical Marathi language proficiency tests currently being conducted for autorickshaw and taxi drivers. Officials said video recordings could help maintain an objective record of proceedings and assist in resolving complaints or disputes.

Cameras Distributed Across RTOs

According to a senior RTO officer, the cameras were distributed recently, while the formal procedure governing their use was issued on August 18. “The cameras have been distributed recently. The formal process regarding their use was awaited, which was issued on August 18,” the officer said.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors have also undergone training in operating the devices. The training, conducted by employees of SP Infotech around 10 to 15 days ago, covered functions such as starting recordings, changing batteries and storing recorded footage.

Features Of Body Cameras

The body cameras come equipped with high-quality recording, a touchscreen display and dual front and rear cameras with a 140-degree rotating view.

They also have an in-built 4G network with GPS support and the capability for live video streaming. Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, instant playback, one-touch recording and video compression support.

Each device can record continuously for up to 12 hours on a single battery backup. The cameras are available with in-built storage capacities ranging from 32 GB to 512 GB.

They are waterproof and dustproof and are designed to withstand a fall from a height of up to two metres. For night-time enforcement, the devices are equipped with infrared night vision capable of recording up to a distance of 10 metres.

Also Watch:

Record To Aid Accountability

The initiative comes as RTO officials increasingly conduct roadside enforcement drives and regulatory checks that can sometimes lead to disputes.

A video record of such interactions could help establish facts in case of conflicting claims and bring greater accountability to both officials and motorists.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/