Maharashtra RTOs Begin Body Camera Training After 600 Devices Remain Unused Across 60 Offices

Maharashtra's Transport Department has begun training RTO personnel to use body cameras during vehicle inspections and enforcement operations | File Photo

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: More than two months after a report exposed how body-worn cameras issued to Maharashtra’s Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) were lying unused, the Transport Department has started training officials to put them to work.

The move is aimed at making vehicle inspections and enforcement action more transparent, with two officials from each office expected to train their colleagues in using the devices.

The department’s decision follows a report published by FPJ on August 30, which highlighted that 600 cameras supplied to 60 RTOs across the state had remained unused. Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar took note of the report and initiated the training process to ensure regular use of the equipment.

The commissioner’s office sent a letter to RTOs on November 3, directing them to begin training. The first session was scheduled for November 4 at 11 am at the Navi Mumbai Sub-Regional Transport Office.

Two Officials To Train Colleagues

In the first phase, officials from 10 RTOs across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were asked to attend the training. These include Mumbai Central, Andheri, Wadala, Borivali, Thane, Panvel, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Pen and Mira-Bhayandar.

Each office has been asked to nominate a Motor Vehicle Inspector and an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector. The officials who complete the training will act as master trainers, guiding other staff on how to operate the cameras, their functions and their use during enforcement activities.

The department plans to introduce regular camera use in enforcement work after the training is completed. The initiative is expected to bring greater accountability to interactions between RTO officials and motorists, particularly during vehicle checks and action against traffic violations.

Storage Issues Kept Cameras Unused

RTO officials said the cameras had been supplied by a vendor, but the supporting system required to store recorded videos and the procedure for managing the footage were not provided.

This left officials uncertain about how to preserve recordings made during enforcement action and how the footage could be used later. Without a clear system for storing and accessing video evidence, the cameras could not be used effectively.

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The latest training initiative addresses the operational gaps that had kept the equipment unused. However, regular deployment will also depend on establishing a reliable system for storing recordings and ensuring that the footage can be accessed when required.

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