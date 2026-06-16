Maharashtra RTO Strike Enters Second Day, Licence And Permit Services Hit Across State

RTO services across Maharashtra remained affected as employees continued their indefinite strike for a second day | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 16: Thousands of citizens across Maharashtra continued to face difficulties on Tuesday as the indefinite strike by Regional Transport Office (RTO) employees entered its second day, disrupting key transport-related services.

Work related to driving licence renewals, vehicle ownership transfers, document verification, permits and fitness certificates remained largely stalled at RTO offices across the state.

According to the Maharashtra State RTO Employees’ Union, around 1,300 to 1,400 employees from all 63 RTO offices have joined the agitation, including nearly 350 staff members in Mumbai. The employees are demanding the finalisation of recruitment rules, long-pending promotions and financial benefits linked to years of service.

The union claims that despite approval of a new organisational structure in 2022, recruitment rules have not yet been implemented, delaying promotions and other service benefits. A meeting between employee representatives and Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar on June 15 failed to produce any breakthrough.

Transport Services Disrupted Across State

The impact of the strike is being felt most by vehicle owners and commercial drivers who depend on RTO services for their daily operations. Vishnu Kumar Mishra, President of the Ramsena Rickshaw-Taxi Drivers and Owners Association, said permit work, vehicle fitness certification and other essential services have come to a standstill. He said drivers are facing penalties during roadside inspections but are unable to renew documents because of the strike.

Auto-rickshaw driver Saroj Yadav echoed similar concerns, saying ordinary citizens are bearing the brunt of the disruption as important paperwork remains pending.

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Union Stands Firm On Demands

Meanwhile, RTO Additional Commissioner Bharat Kalskar stated that office operations in Mumbai are not impacted and that services in other parts of the state are continuing despite the absence of striking employees.

However, employee unions remain firm on their demands. Union General Secretary Surendra Saratape said the strike would continue on June 17 and beyond unless the government takes concrete steps to address the employees’ concerns.

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