Maharashtra: RTO Employees Union Calls Off Indefinite Strike After Successful Talks With Transport Commissioner’s Office

Mumbai: The RTO Employees Union has officially called off its indefinite strike, which began on September 24, 2024, following positive discussions with the Transport Commissioner’s office on Thursday evening. Workers union secretary Surendra Sartape expressed gratitude for the administration's responsiveness to employee concerns.

"Key outcomes from the negotiations include the commitment to finalize service entry rules for various positions, including Senior Clerk and Office Superintendent, by November 30, 2024. In the interim, eligible employees will receive temporary promotions. Additionally, the decision to alter transfer policies has been rescinded, allowing transfers within the previously established 15 departments" said an union leader who was part of the meeting.

The strike significantly impacted operations across Maharashtra. Important services such as the issuance and renewal of driving licenses, vehicle registrations, ownership transfers, and the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were badly affected.

Approximately 1,500 RTO workers from 55 offices and 25 check posts were participating in the strike, leading to daily losses of around ₹40 to ₹50 crores for the state transport department.

The strike was initially prompted by demands for the implementation of a revised promotion scheme approved on September 23, 2022, alongside other long-standing grievances. With the strike now called off, operations are expected to resume from Friday accross the state.