Maharashtra RTO Acts Against 475 Out-Of-State Vehicles, Recovers ₹24.09 Lakh In Fines

Maharashtra’s Transport Department inspected 6,408 out-of-state vehicles across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, seizing 12 and recovering Rs 24.09 lakh | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: The Maharashtra Transport Department has found 475 vehicles violating rules during a special inspection drive targeting private vehicles registered outside the state but regularly used in Maharashtra.

The drive, conducted between October 5 and 17, covered 6,408 vehicles across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Officials issued notices to the owners of vehicles found in violation, seized 12 vehicles and recovered Rs 24.09 lakh in fines and compounding fees.

Drive Targets Tax Evasion Through Out-Of-State Registration

The action follows concerns that vehicle owners were registering their vehicles in states and Union Territories with lower motor vehicle taxes to avoid paying the higher taxes applicable in Maharashtra.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu were among the locations where such vehicles were registered. The vehicles included expensive sports and luxury cars, as well as commercial vehicles such as cranes and trucks.

Dealers And Temporary Registrations Under Scrutiny

Transport officials had earlier flagged cases of high-value vehicles being sold by dealers in Maharashtra but registered outside the state. The department also found that temporary registration certificates had been issued for a significant number of vehicles through nine regional transport offices in Maharashtra. The latest drive was aimed at checking whether these vehicles complied with state tax requirements.

Flying Squads Check Vehicle Documents

During the operation, flying squads from regional transport offices inspected vehicles at various locations, with particular attention to areas where expensive vehicles are commonly seen. Officials checked registration details and sought documents to establish the owners’ actual addresses and other relevant particulars.

Vehicle owners who could not establish that their vehicles were being used in accordance with the applicable rules were issued challans to pay Maharashtra motor vehicle tax. In some cases, owners paid the dues immediately, allowing officials to recover the applicable tax-related penalties and compounding fees.

Department Seeks To Protect State Revenue

The department said the action was intended to ensure that vehicles regularly used in Maharashtra pay the taxes due to the state, irrespective of where they are registered.

The issue has financial implications for the state, as registering vehicles elsewhere to benefit from lower tax rates can result in revenue losses. The drive also highlights the department’s efforts to verify whether out-of-state registration reflects genuine use outside Maharashtra or is being used to avoid local tax liabilities.

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Inspection Drive: Key Figures

Vehicles inspected: 6,408

Vehicles found in violation: 475

Vehicles seized: 12

Fines and compounding fees recovered: Rs 24,09,178

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