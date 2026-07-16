Maharashtra Rolls Out New Aggregator Policy; Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Get 80 Per Cent Fare, Safety Rules Tightened

Maharashtra has notified a new aggregator policy introducing stricter safety norms, regulated fares and an 80% minimum fare share for app-based transport drivers | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 16: The Maharashtra government has notified a new Aggregator Policy that brings app-based taxi and bike taxi operators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido under a stricter regulatory framework.

The policy makes licences mandatory for aggregators, guarantees drivers at least 80% of the fare, introduces tighter passenger safety norms and caps surge pricing.

It also gives legal recognition to carpooling while creating employment opportunities for Marathi-speaking youth. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the policy is designed to make app-based transport services safer, more transparent and accountable across the state.

Stricter Regulatory Framework

The move comes as lakhs of commuters rely on app-based transport every day, while complaints over passenger safety, arbitrary fares, driver earnings and poor grievance redressal have continued to rise.

Under the new policy, every aggregator must obtain a licence from the State Transport Authority and operate according to government-prescribed conditions. The state will also develop a central online portal to monitor aggregator-linked vehicles through GPS, verify drivers and take action against violations.

Focus On Passenger Safety

Passenger safety has been placed at the centre of the policy. Every aggregator will be required to operate a 24x7 customer support centre, appoint a grievance redressal officer and resolve complaints within a fixed timeframe.

Drivers must hold a valid driving licence and badge, complete mandatory training and will not be allowed to drive for more than 12 consecutive hours. Passengers will be able to rate drivers, while insurance coverage will be be provided for both drivers and co-passengers.

The policy also seeks to improve drivers' financial security by ensuring they receive at least 80% of the total fare, limiting the commission charged by aggregators.

Base fares will be determined by the Regional Transport Authority, while surge pricing and excessive promotional discounts will be regulated. Convenience fees have also been capped to prevent overcharging.

Driver Welfare And Employment

To prevent concentration of vehicle ownership, a single owner can register a maximum of 50 vehicles on one platform in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, and up to 25 vehicles in the rest of Maharashtra. The government said the measure is aimed at promoting wider participation instead of allowing a few large fleet operators to dominate the market.

The policy makes it mandatory for all commercial passenger transport drivers to obtain a badge by submitting the required documents, proof of Maharashtra domicile and practical knowledge of Marathi.

Women's safety has also been addressed by allowing female passengers using ride-pooling services to choose to travel only with women drivers or women co-passengers. Aggregator apps and websites must be available in Marathi, Hindi and English.

The government has also introduced a legal framework for non-commercial carpooling, allowing private vehicle owners to share travel costs without making a profit. The policy encourages a gradual shift towards electric and alternative-fuel vehicles to promote sustainable urban transport.

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Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the policy balances passenger safety, driver welfare and employment opportunities for local youth.

"Maharashtra's youth should have the first right to employment opportunities within the state. This policy will create dignified and sustainable employment opportunities while ensuring safer and more transparent transport services," he said.

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