Maharashtra Rolls Out ₹3,200-Crore Flood Management Mission For Kolhapur, Sangli

Maharashtra has launched a ₹3,200-crore mission to strengthen flood resilience in Kolhapur, Sangli and Ichalkaranji | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced a Rs 3,200-crore flood management mission aimed at tackling recurring waterlogging and flooding in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

The initiative, being implemented under the Maharashtra Resilience Development Programme (MRDP), seeks to strengthen the region's long-term flood resilience by increasing rainwater storage capacity, improving the carrying capacity of the Krishna and Panchganga rivers, and upgrading stormwater drainage systems.

Project Implementation

Fadnavis said the state government and the World Bank had completed the preparatory work and processes required under the MRDP, paving the way for implementation of the project.

The mission will cover Kolhapur, Sangli and Ichalkaranji, areas that frequently face severe flooding during the monsoon, particularly when the Krishna River swells.

Centre And World Bank Support

In a post on X, Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Department of Economic Affairs and the World Bank for their support in making the project possible.

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He said the government was looking forward to taking the project forward at a fast pace, with the focus on building sustainable flood management infrastructure and reducing the impact of recurring monsoon flooding in the region.

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