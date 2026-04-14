Maharashtra: Roha Police Launch Awareness Drive, Prevent Child Marriages And Take Legal Action In Key Cases

Roha Police step up awareness and enforcement efforts to prevent child marriages in Raigad region | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 14, 2026: Roha Police has initiated efforts to spread awareness about the prevention of child marriage through banners and public messaging, highlighting their recent interventions in stopping such illegal practices.

Cases highlight enforcement and prevention efforts

The cases that they have highlighted include one instance where legal action was taken after violation of the law, followed by two successful operations where child marriages were prevented.

Minor marriage case leads to legal action

In a key incident dated June 28, 2025, at Bhuvaneshwar Adivasi Wadi, a family proceeded with a child marriage despite prior counselling by police a day earlier. During verification at the Haldi ceremony, it was found that the girl was a minor aged 16 years, 10 months, and 18 days.

The accused, Akshay Pawar, had allegedly established physical relations with her, resulting in a three-month pregnancy. Despite being aware of her age, both families continued with the marriage rituals.

Following this, Roha Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and Sections 9 and 11 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. A chargesheet has already been filed in the matter.

Police intervene to stop planned child marriages

Earlier this year, on March 16, at Gaychole Adivasi Wadi, a 17-year-old girl was to be married to a 20-year-old youth. Acting on a tip-off received by Woman Police Constable Mangal Temkar, a team led by Police Inspector Maruti Patil reached the spot along with local officials.

The families were brought to the police station and counselled about legal provisions, following which the marriage was successfully stopped.

In another case, police received information about a proposed child marriage between a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old boy from Kolad Adivasi Wadi, planned at Gaychole Adivasi Wadi, for next month.

Acting under the guidance of Probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police Suyash Kumar Singh, a police team intervened and counselled those involved, preventing the marriage.

Officials stress strict enforcement

“Despite repeated counselling and awareness efforts, some individuals still choose to violate the law, leaving us with no option but to take strict legal action,” an officer from Roha Police Station said.

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Ongoing awareness drive

The awareness and enforcement drive is being carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal and Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shivthare, with active involvement of officers including Suyash Kumar Singh, Maruti Patil, Salman Khatib, and the local police team.

Police said such awareness initiatives and vigilance efforts will continue to curb child marriages in the region.

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