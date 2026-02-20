 23-Year-Old Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Minor, Forging Aadhaar To Marry Her In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai23-Year-Old Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Minor, Forging Aadhaar To Marry Her In Mumbai

23-Year-Old Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Minor, Forging Aadhaar To Marry Her In Mumbai

Mumbai police have filed a case against 23-year-old Omkar Anil Satpute for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl, forging her Aadhaar card to show her as 18, and marrying her at a Bandra temple. The girl’s mother presented proof of her minor status, prompting police to register the case under child marriage and fraud laws.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
23-Year-Old Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Minor, Forging Aadhaar To Marry Her In Mumbai | India Filings (Representative Pic)

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against a 23-year-old man for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl, forging her Aadhaar card to show her as a major, and marrying her at a temple in Bandra.

Accused Identified
The accused, identified as Omkar Anil Satpute, 23, a resident of P.L. Lokhande Marg, Chembur (West), has been booked under relevant provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Engagement Plans Disrupted
According to the FIR, the complainant, a 45-year-old woman residing in Chembur with her family, had arranged her 17-year-old daughter’s engagement to her sister-in-law’s son. The engagement ceremony was scheduled for February 27, 2026, and the family had planned to solemnise the marriage after the girl turned 18.

Unauthorized Marriage Shock
However, on February 18, while preparations for the engagement were underway, the complainant received a phone call from Tilak Nagar police station informing her that her daughter had married Satpute at Shri Vishweshwar Temple in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra (East).

FPJ Shorts
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Vessels For Illegal Fuel Transfer, AIS Spoofing In Indian EEZ; FIR Registered At Yellow Gate Police Station
Indian Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Vessels For Illegal Fuel Transfer, AIS Spoofing In Indian EEZ; FIR Registered At Yellow Gate Police Station
Bihar Govt Signs MoUs For Establishing AI CoE, Research Park At IIT Patna
Bihar Govt Signs MoUs For Establishing AI CoE, Research Park At IIT Patna
Mumbai Local Update: Queue System Introduced At Nalasopara Railway Station To Ease Peak-Hour Rush | All You Need To Know
Mumbai Local Update: Queue System Introduced At Nalasopara Railway Station To Ease Peak-Hour Rush | All You Need To Know
23-Year-Old Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Minor, Forging Aadhaar To Marry Her In Mumbai
23-Year-Old Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Minor, Forging Aadhaar To Marry Her In Mumbai

Evidence of Forgery
Shocked by the development, the complainant went to the police station along with another girl, carrying her daughter’s Aadhaar card and school leaving certificate. Satpute reportedly produced marriage documents along with an Aadhaar card that mentioned the girl’s birth year as 2007, indicating she was 18.

Read Also
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Extorting Money From Vile Parle Jeweller By Using Lawrence Bishnoi’s Name
article-image

Also Watch:

Minor Status Confirmed
The complainant, however, presented her daughter’s school leaving certificate and another Aadhaar card showing her birth year as 2008, establishing that she was still a minor.

Admission and Investigation
During questioning, Satpute allegedly admitted to preparing a forged Aadhaar card to facilitate the marriage. Police have registered an offence based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother and have launched further investigation into the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on