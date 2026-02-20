23-Year-Old Booked For Allegedly Kidnapping Minor, Forging Aadhaar To Marry Her In Mumbai | India Filings (Representative Pic)

Mumbai: The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against a 23-year-old man for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl, forging her Aadhaar card to show her as a major, and marrying her at a temple in Bandra.

Accused Identified

The accused, identified as Omkar Anil Satpute, 23, a resident of P.L. Lokhande Marg, Chembur (West), has been booked under relevant provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Engagement Plans Disrupted

According to the FIR, the complainant, a 45-year-old woman residing in Chembur with her family, had arranged her 17-year-old daughter’s engagement to her sister-in-law’s son. The engagement ceremony was scheduled for February 27, 2026, and the family had planned to solemnise the marriage after the girl turned 18.

Unauthorized Marriage Shock

However, on February 18, while preparations for the engagement were underway, the complainant received a phone call from Tilak Nagar police station informing her that her daughter had married Satpute at Shri Vishweshwar Temple in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra (East).

Evidence of Forgery

Shocked by the development, the complainant went to the police station along with another girl, carrying her daughter’s Aadhaar card and school leaving certificate. Satpute reportedly produced marriage documents along with an Aadhaar card that mentioned the girl’s birth year as 2007, indicating she was 18.

Minor Status Confirmed

The complainant, however, presented her daughter’s school leaving certificate and another Aadhaar card showing her birth year as 2008, establishing that she was still a minor.

Admission and Investigation

During questioning, Satpute allegedly admitted to preparing a forged Aadhaar card to facilitate the marriage. Police have registered an offence based on the complaint filed by the victim’s mother and have launched further investigation into the matter.

