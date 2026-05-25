Maharashtra Roads: Sajag Nagrik Manch Alleges Civic Bodies Ignoring Defect Liability Norms For Infrastructure Projects

Activists have demanded stricter implementation of defect liability norms to improve road quality and accountability in Maharashtra infrastructure projects | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 25: Sajag Nagrik Manch has accused civic bodies and road development authorities of ignoring Maharashtra government norms on the “Defect Liability Period” (DLP) for roads and bridges, alleging that the practice is leading to poor-quality infrastructure and repeated expenditure of public funds.

Reference to 2017 government resolution

The organisation referred to a Government Resolution issued by the Maharashtra Public Works Department on April 27, 2017, which prescribes minimum lifespan standards for road infrastructure projects.

Under the circular, bituminous roads are expected to last 15 years, cement concrete roads 30 years, and bridges and approach roads up to 100 years as per IRC standards.

Accountability for substandard work

According to the forum, the government resolution also makes contractors and supervising officials accountable if roads develop potholes, cracks or structural defects within a short period due to substandard work.

The circular further recommends provisions for civil or criminal action against contractors in such cases.

Allegations against civic and road agencies

However, the organisation alleged that municipal corporations and road agencies, including the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and the Public Works Department, continue to issue tenders with defect liability periods of only three to five years instead of the longer durations prescribed by the government.

The forum claimed that this discrepancy allows roads to be repeatedly repaired or reconstructed within a few years of completion, resulting in recurring public expenditure and inconvenience to commuters.

Demand for stricter implementation

The organisation has demanded that all local bodies and infrastructure agencies strictly implement the prescribed defect liability norms by mandating a 15-year DLP for asphalt roads and a 30-year DLP for cement concrete roads in every tender document.

It also called for greater transparency by installing display boards at road project sites mentioning project cost, contractor details, engineer contact information and the applicable defect liability period to enable public monitoring and social audits.

Also Watch:

Read Also Watchdog Foundation Accuses BMC Of Misuse Of Funds In Mumbai Road Concretisation Works

Call for transparency and public accountability

“As per the Maharashtra government’s 2017 circular and internationally accepted infrastructure standards, every authority involved in road construction must clearly specify an appropriate defect liability period in contracts. Honest implementation of these norms is essential to prevent misuse of public money,” said Prasad Kasalkar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/