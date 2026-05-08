Maharashtra Reviews Nandgaon, Dighi & Vijaydurg Sites For Major Shipbuilding And Maritime Infrastructure Development Push |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has conducted a detailed technical and financial review of three potential sites — Nandgaon, Dighi and Vijaydurg — for the proposed shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure development project in the state.

During a high-level meeting held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane, officials were directed to undertake field surveys, land reclamation planning, traffic launching studies and maritime infrastructure assessment for the identified locations. Special emphasis was laid on Sindhudurg district considering its proximity to Goa and its potential for maritime development.

Officials informed the meeting that the government plans to prepare preliminary reports and technical data to facilitate investments from private shipbuilding operators. Detailed presentations were made on the technical viability, sea depth, geological conditions, connectivity and industrial prospects of the three proposed locations.

During the presentation, officials said Nandgaon in Palghar district is located around 140 km from Mumbai and holds strategic importance due to its proximity to the Tarapur Atomic Power Station. However, the region’s loose sedimentary geological structure and shallow rocky formations would require extensive dredging, with ships needing to access nearly four kilometres into the sea to achieve the required depth. Environmental concerns were also highlighted as the area falls under CRZ-1 and CRZ-3 categories.

Despite these challenges, officials noted that Nandgaon has strong connectivity advantages due to its proximity to national highways, the Dedicated Freight Corridor and proposed infrastructure projects.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Courts To Host National Lok Adalat On May 9 For Amicable Dispute Resolution Drive

Also Watch:

The meeting was also informed that preliminary layouts have been prepared for all three locations. Since land availability along the coastline is limited, the shipbuilding facilities are likely to be developed on reclaimed land created from the sea, while supporting infrastructure will be established nearby.

Minister Rane instructed officials to identify nearly 30 acres of land in Sindhudurg and conduct a detailed review of issues related to forest clearances. He also directed authorities to immediately begin on-ground surveys and submit reports at the earliest.

The government stated that Maharashtra is undertaking strategic planning across coastal regions to attract future investments in shipbuilding, shipping, maritime tourism and allied industries.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/