Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Orders SOP And Probe Into Land Acquisition Corruption

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai, May 6: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has issued strong directions against corruption in the land acquisition process, warning that officials and land mafias involved in irregularities will face strict action.

Chairing an urgent review meeting at Mantralaya following complaints of officials demanding money in ongoing land acquisitions, the minister said no malpractice would be tolerated, especially when it affects farmers’ rightful compensation.

SOP ordered to improve transparency in land acquisition

Bawankule ordered the preparation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to curb corruption and ensure transparency in the process. He also directed authorities to conduct a detailed probe into land transactions carried out two to three years prior to the announcement of major projects, citing concerns of collusion to inflate compensation claims.

“Strict action must be taken against those manipulating land deals to corner higher compensation. Registrations showing inflated land prices must be investigated thoroughly,” the minister said, adopting a tough stance against alleged land mafias.

Inquiry ordered into Bhoodan land transactions

He further ordered an inquiry into cases related to Bhoodan land in Thane, particularly how such land was converted into Class-1 category and diverted for residential use.

The minister also expressed serious concern over complaints that some officials were allegedly demanding money from farmers for releasing compensation, warning that such practices would not be tolerated.

Officials directed to avoid delays in project execution

During the meeting, discussions were also held on land acquisition and other revenue matters related to the upcoming projects, with instructions issued to ensure there are no delays or technical hurdles in the execution of related works.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders BMC And SRA To Submit List Of Govt Flats From Developers...

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge and Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) Milind Mhaiskar attended the meeting, while all district collectors across the state participated via video conferencing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/