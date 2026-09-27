Maharashtra: Resident With Mild Paralysis Allegedly Kills 2, Injures 6 With Metal Walking Stick In Ahilyanagar Old Age Home

Two people, including a security guard, were killed and six others injured after a resident allegedly went on a violent rampage at an old-age home in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district early Saturday morning, TOI reported.

The accused, identified as 54-year-old Raju Ghule, allegedly used the metal-tipped end of his walking stick to attack fellow residents while they were asleep. Police have arrested him and launched an investigation.

Attack At Around 6 AM

According to the report, the incident took place at the Matoshree Vruddhashram near Vilad Ghat, around 10 km from Ahilyanagar city, at around 6 am. According to police, several residents were asleep when Ghule allegedly began attacking them with the metal end of his support stick.

Two victims suffered severe head injuries and died. They have been identified as 80-year-old resident Dattatray Harke and security guard Mahakaleshwar Hene, aged around 55.

According to the police said Ghule also allegedly attacked residents who tried to intervene or stop him. Some occupants managed to flee the premises and reached a nearby petrol pump, where they alerted staff. The information was subsequently passed on to the police.

Six Injured, Hospitalised

Six other residents were injured in the attack and taken to Ahilyanagar Civil Hospital for treatment. They have been identified in police reports as Santosh Pirangal, Babasaheb Ghadge, Limbaraj Fiske, Sahebrao Bhavar, Ganesh Ghodke and Goraksha Phunde.

Police said most of the injured were stable, although one was initially admitted to the ICU before being shifted to a general ward. Reports from the early stages of the investigation gave slightly varying ages and spellings of the victims’ names.

What Triggered The Attack?

Police are investigating whether repeated taunts and disagreements with other residents over Ghule’s physical difficulties led to the attack.

According to TOI report, Ghule had been staying at the facility for nearly a year and had suffered paralysis that affected his mobility. His hands and mouth reportedly trembled, while some reports said he had difficulties involving his neck and right shoulder.

Police said some fellow male residents had allegedly objected to him dropping food while eating and had repeatedly commented on his mannerisms and speech. Investigators suspect that Ghule had developed resentment over these interactions and felt he was being targeted.

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However, police have stressed that the investigation is still at an early stage, and the exact motive behind the attack is yet to be conclusively established.

Police Probe Underway

Ahilyanagar Superintendent of Police M Sudarshan said Ghule had been taken into custody and was being questioned. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the premises to reconstruct the sequence of events.

An FIR has been registered against Ghule under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges relating to murder and causing hurt with a dangerous instrument. The weapon allegedly used in the attack has also been seized.