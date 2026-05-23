Maharashtra Resident Doctors Form New Committee For 2026–27 With Focus On Welfare, Safety And Academic Reforms |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (CENTRAL MARD) has officially announced the formation of its newly elected committee for the tenure 2026–27, effective from May 15, 2026, for a period of one year.

Committee Aims to Strengthen Welfare

The newly constituted committee represents resident doctors from Government Medical Colleges and affiliated institutions across Maharashtra and has been formed with the objective of strengthening academic, professional, and welfare-related initiatives concerning resident doctors throughout the state.

For the tenure 2026–27, Dr. Atharva Shinde from RGMC Thane has been elected as President, while Dr. Sachin Palwade from Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai has been elected as General Secretary of CENTRAL MARD.

Coordination With Key Authorities

The committee will work in coordination with the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), government authorities, institutional administrations, and all stakeholders for the betterment of healthcare services, medical education, and resident doctor welfare in Maharashtra.

CENTRAL MARD reiterated its commitment towards safeguarding the dignity, safety, academic growth, and welfare of resident doctors across Maharashtra. The organization stated that the committee would continue to function democratically and responsibly while maintaining constructive dialogue with government authorities and institutional bodies in the larger interest of public healthcare and medical education.

Support From Resident Doctors Acknowledged

The association also acknowledged and appreciated the support and cooperation extended by resident doctors from various Government Medical Colleges and institutions across Maharashtra during the formation of the committee.

Speaking on the occasion, newly elected President Dr. Atharva Shinde said, “Central MARD is not just a body of representatives, but a collective voice of every resident doctor across Maharashtra. As we begin this new tenure, our commitment remains rooted in unity, transparency, and unwavering advocacy for the rights, dignity, and welfare of resident doctors. Together, we will work democratically, stand strongly for every colleague, and strive to create a safer, fairer, and more progressive environment for the medical fraternity.”

The newly elected committee is expected to focus on resident doctor welfare, workplace safety, academic reforms, and strengthening communication between resident doctors and government authorities across Maharashtra.

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