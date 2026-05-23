Decades-Long Conflict Over Garib Nagar Railway Encroachments Culminates In Demolition After Supreme Court Clears Legal Hurdles |

Mumbai: The ongoing demolition drive at Garib Nagar near Bandra Terminus marks the culmination of a decades-long conflict involving railway land encroachment, safety concerns, political patronage, infrastructure expansion, and prolonged legal battles. What began as a small informal settlement in the early 1980s eventually evolved into one of Mumbai’s most contentious railway encroachment disputes.

The issue gained renewed urgency after a major cylinder blast and fire incident in 2017 exposed the risks posed by dense settlements located dangerously close to railway tracks. Since then, railway authorities have accelerated efforts to clear the land required for expansion projects, including the proposed 6th railway line.

1981: Settlement Emerges In Bandra East

Residents and local sources trace the origins of Garib Nagar to around 1981, when migrant families began settling on railway-adjacent land in Bandra East. The settlement expanded during the period actor-turned-politician Sunil Dutt entered active politics. Dutt later won the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat in 1984 and was widely viewed as a political protector of several informal settlements in the area.

Over the decades, Garib Nagar transformed into a densely packed cluster of huts and makeshift structures situated close to railway tracks.

Pre-2017: Railways Initiate Eviction Proceedings

As railway expansion plans progressed, authorities initiated Public Premises Eviction (PPE) proceedings against:

Garib Nagar Rahavashi Sangh

Ekta Welfare Society

Railway officials argued that the encroachments were obstructing future infrastructure projects and creating serious operational and safety hazards.

2017: Cylinder Blast And Fire Raise Safety Concerns

In 2017, a major cylinder blast and fire incident inside the settlement intensified safety concerns surrounding Garib Nagar. The incident highlighted the dangers of highly congested structures located adjacent to railway tracks and strengthened the Railways’ case for urgent clearance of the area.

Officials later cited public safety and railway security as major reasons for pursuing demolition and fencing work.

November 27, 2017: Eviction Order Passed

On November 27, 2017, eviction orders were formally issued against both organisations, paving the way for demolition of structures standing on railway land.

The move triggered immediate legal resistance from residents’ groups.

December 15, 2017: Bombay HC Grants Interim Stay

Both organisations approached the Bombay High Court through Writ Petition No. 3520 of 2017 challenging the eviction proceedings.

On December 15, 2017, the High Court granted an interim stay on the eviction order, halting demolition activity for several years.

Following the stay, the matter remained largely inactive for a prolonged period.

August 10-11, 2021: Joint Survey Conducted For 6th Railway Line

As planning for the proposed 6th railway line project advanced, a joint survey was conducted by SPARK, MMRDA, MRVC, and railway officials.

The survey identified:

140 huts within the railway safety zone

58 huts outside the safety zone

The survey findings later became central to court proceedings and demolition planning.

March 17, 2026: Demolition Drive And Fencing Resume

After years of legal stagnation, railway authorities resumed on-ground action on March 17, 2026.

Officials began fencing work to demarcate the railway safety zone and launched demolition of what were termed “soft encroachments.” Around 35 huts were removed during the initial operation.

The drive triggered protests and panic among residents, many of whom claimed they had lived there for decades and deserved rehabilitation before eviction.

During the operation, residents’ groups filed fresh petitions before the Bombay High Court:

W.P. 8840/2026

W.P. 9493/2026

April 29, 2026: Bombay HC Clears Demolition

In a significant turning point, the Bombay High Court disposed of both petitions on April 29, 2026.

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The court permitted demolition of structures linked to Garib Nagar Rahavashi Sangh and Ekta Welfare Society while directing authorities to protect 100 identified huts.

The order effectively revived the long-pending clearance process after nearly nine years of litigation.

May 6, 2026: Supreme Court Upholds HC Order

Supreme Court of India upheld the April 29 Bombay High Court ruling on May 6, 2026 after Ekta Welfare Society challenged the order.

The apex court refused to interfere with the demolition process.

May 15, 2026: Fresh HC Plea Rejected

Garib Nagar Rahavashi Sangh later sought protection for all 359 huts and demanded a fresh survey of the entire settlement.

On May 15, 2026, the Bombay High Court upheld its earlier order and declined to grant further relief.

May 19-23, 2026: Major Demolition Operation Conducted

Railway authorities carried out a large-scale demolition drive between May 19 and May 23, 2026 under heavy police deployment.

During the operation, multiple structures identified as illegal encroachments on railway land were demolished as part of the ongoing clearance and fencing exercise linked to railway safety and the proposed 6th railway line project.

The demolition triggered protests from residents, who continued demanding rehabilitation and resettlement before eviction.

May 21, 2026: Supreme Court Rejects Second SLP

In another setback for residents, the Supreme Court on May 21, 2026 rejected a second Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed challenging the demolition action.

The dismissal further strengthened the Railways’ legal position and cleared the way for continuation of demolition and fencing activity.

Current Status: Demolition Continues, No Stay In Force

Railway authorities have stated that all illegal structures identified for removal are being cleared in phases while the 100 protected huts identified under court orders will remain untouched.

Officials maintain that the clearance is critical for railway safety, operational expansion, and future infrastructure upgrades linked to Mumbai’s suburban rail network.

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