Sanitation Workers Demand Retirement Benefits And End To Exploitation In Memorandum Submitted To Maharashtra Safai Karmachari Commission |

Navi Mumbai: A delegation of sanitation and fourth-grade workers submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra State Safai Karmachari Commission Vice Chairman Mukesh Sarwan during his visit to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, demanding immediate action on retirement benefits, worker welfare and alleged exploitation of contractual employees.

Demand for Permanent Appointments

The workers alleged that several retired employees are yet to receive their retirement benefits and warned of intensified protests if the pending dues are not cleared. They stated that if heirs of garden department workers are denied wages as per rules and retired workers continue to remain deprived of benefits, protestors would place the bodies of deceased workers outside the civic headquarters.

The memorandum demanded permanent appointments for fourth-grade workers employed under the contractual system. The delegation also alleged irregularities in workforce deployment, claiming that fewer workers are engaged on the ground while payments are allegedly generated for a much larger workforce.

3,500 Shown, Only 2,000 Work

According to the workers, nearly 3,500 Scheduled Caste workers are shown as employed in the solid waste management department, while only around 2,000 workers actually perform the duties. Similar allegations were made in the garden department, where payments are allegedly processed for 800 workers despite only around 450 being deployed.

The workers further sought compassionate appointments for heirs of retired sanitation workers in the garden department and demanded an increase in the monthly washing allowance from Rs 23 to at least Rs 1,000.

Lack of Basic Facilities

The memorandum also highlighted the lack of basic facilities for sanitation workers, including drinking and washing water, changing rooms for women employees and attendance sheds for meals and rest. The delegation claimed workers are often forced to eat with unclean hands and return home in dirty uniforms, posing health risks to their families.

The workers additionally demanded comprehensive medical and life insurance coverage for all contractual sanitation workers, alleging that no dedicated health scheme has been implemented by the civic body for them.

They also called for immediate release of gratuity and retirement dues for retired contractual workers.

“We raised several long-pending issues affecting sanitation and fourth-grade workers before the Safai Karmachari Commission. Many retired workers are still waiting for their rightful retirement benefits, while contractual workers continue to face exploitation, lack of facilities and inadequate welfare measures. The administration must address these issues on priority,” said Mangesh Ladh, head of the workers’ union.

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