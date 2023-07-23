 Maharashtra: Rescue Agencies Make Efforts To Save Sailors On Stricken Vessel Near Wadrai Coast
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Rescue Agencies Make Efforts To Save Sailors On Stricken Vessel Near Wadrai Coast

Maharashtra: Rescue Agencies Make Efforts To Save Sailors On Stricken Vessel Near Wadrai Coast

There are 12 sailors on the ship and efforts to repair the engine are underway, an official said.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

A cargo ship heading towards Hazira Port, 20 miles southwest of Surat, drifted near the coast of Wadrai in Palghar Taluka on Sunday following a snag in the engine.

There are 12 sailors on the ship and efforts to repair the engine are underway, an official said. Efforts are also on to communicate with the captain of the ship to get the sailors offshore.

Vessel developed a snag

Sea Siddhee, a general cargo vessel with a carrying capacity of 2,615 TEUs, 79.79 metres long and 15.4 metres wide, developed a snag in the engine during its voyage from Mumbai to Hazira Port. The vessel set off on Sunday and developed a snag in the afternoon. The crew anchored the vessel near the Wadrai coast at around 1pm today. The vessel was expected to reach Hazira on Monday at 10.30am.

The vessel is now positioned 0.5 nautical miles from the coast of Wadrai. Repair work is said to be going on and an additional vessel has been called to tug the vessel if the repair operation is not successful. Various government agencies are trying to coordinate help for this vessel as the seawater is rough and there are chances that it might sink due to gusty wind and high waves.

Read Also
Medical evacuation of Indian Chief Officer of Singapore flag vessel MV Hafina Express at 50 NM west...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: One Held From Gujarat For Listing Woman As Escort

Mumbai News: One Held From Gujarat For Listing Woman As Escort

Mumbai: Aarey's Green Space, A Red Flag For Women Safety

Mumbai: Aarey's Green Space, A Red Flag For Women Safety

Mumbai: Sony Files FIR Against Cable Company For Allegedly Stealing Signals Worth ₹47.96 Lakh

Mumbai: Sony Files FIR Against Cable Company For Allegedly Stealing Signals Worth ₹47.96 Lakh

Mira-Bhayandar: Another Aspirant Booked For Fake Submissions In Police Recruitment Case

Mira-Bhayandar: Another Aspirant Booked For Fake Submissions In Police Recruitment Case

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Bust High-Profile Sex Racket Run By Transgender In Kashimira

Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Bust High-Profile Sex Racket Run By Transgender In Kashimira