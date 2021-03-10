Maharashtra reports over 13,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time in 2021

In a significant spike, 13,659 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday (March 10) in Maharashtra. This is for the first time this year that over 13,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the state in a single day. The previous highest single-day surge this year was 11,141 on Sunday, March 7.

Besides, 54 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 52,610. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.34%.

9,913 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 20,99,207. The recovery rate in the state stands at 93.21%.

Currently, 4,71,187 people are in home quarantine and 4,244 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 99,008.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2933 new cases on Wednesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2365 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2882 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 86 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1081, Latur circle 453, Akola circle 1540, and Nagpur circle recorded 2319 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a partial lockdown has been announced in Nashik, Malegaon, and Aurangabad amid rising positive cases. The Nashik and Aurangabad District Collectors in separate orders issued on Tuesday said that schools, colleges, classes will be completely closed till further orders. In Jalgaon, the district administration has announced a three-day Janata curfew.

In Mumbai, BMC officials said that there is no immediate need to impose a lockdown in the city despite the rising positive cases. According to civic officials, the surge in cases is a result of an increase in daily testing. Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh said that if COVID-19 cases don't reduce in Mumbai, the administration will have to consider imposing a partial lockdown.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said the COVID-19 situation in the state is alarming. "We have to take strict measures. Lockdowns can be imposed if required for some districts. We have empowered the district administrations to decide on lockdowns," Tope told NDTV. "People need to adhere to rules. We can increase the penalty for non-adherence," he added.