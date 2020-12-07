Maharashtra reports less than 5,000 COVID-19 cases for second straight day

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra showed a slight improvement on Sunday as the state recorded less than 5,000 cases and less than 100 deaths for the second consecutive day.

On Sunday the state recorded 4,757 new infections and 40 COVID fatalities, pushing the total case count to 18,52,266 and 10,929 deaths across the state so far.

Meanwhile, Munbai registered 786 new COVID-19 infections and 13 fatalities on Sunday. Of the 13 deaths, 12 patients had comorbidities and eleven of them were male. Till date the city has recorded 2,86,020 positive cases and as many as 10,902 patients succumbed to the disease in Mumbai so far.

Mumbai has a recovery rate of 91 per cent and as many as 1,652 patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

Presently the average doubling rate in Mumbai is 272 days and the average rate of the city is 0.26 per cent.

Presently, there are 80,079 active cases in Maharashtra and nearly 5.56 lakh people are in home quarantine while 5,903 people are in institutional quarantine.

With the daily caseload under control in Mumbai, state authorities have now decided to focus of the districts and MMR region where, the number of cases is on the rise. The fatality rate in Mahrashtra is around 2.58 percent while the case positivity rate in Mumbai is around 5 percent.

In the past 10 days, the state has reported an average of 5,279 infections daily, contrary to the projection of a surge in cases after Diwali. The weekly growth rate, too, has dropped to 0.31 per cent while the doubling period has improved to 225 days and case fatality rate (CFR) has fallen to 2.58 per cent as on December 1, according to the state health department presentation made before the cabinet.

Weekly CFR has also fallen to 1.44 per cent between November 25 and December 1 from 3.72 per cent, highest in the recent past, between November 4 and 10.

Dr Avinash Bhondve, Maharashtra president, Indian Medical Association, said the state machinery is lagging in contact tracing and daily testing. “As per what we have gathered from patients at clinics, the state machinery has not been able to trace contacts of infected patients. The number of tests, too, should increase, if the state really wants to restrict the spread. Government has been talking about tracking the super-spreaders, but on the ground, no such drive exists. On the other hand, people, too, are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour by maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at public places,” he said.