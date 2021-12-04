COVID-19: Maharashtra reports its first Omicron case in Dombivli; fourth in India

Maharashtra on Saturday became the third state to report an Omicron-infected patient in Kalyan-Dombivli region. The 33-year-old person from Kalyan-Dombivli who recently returned from South Africa found positive for Omicron variant of COVID19, the State Health Department said in a statement.

This is the first case of the variant in Maharashtra and the fourth in the country.

The 33-yr-old passenger arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from Cape town in South Africa through Dubai and Delhi. "He hasn't taken any vaccine. Twelve of his high-risk contacts and 23 of the low-risk contacts have been traced and all have been tested negative for COVID19", the statement added.

"Additionally, 25 of the co-passengers from the Delhi-Mumbai flight have also been tested negative. More contacts are currently being traced", it said.

Cases with the Omicron variant have already been detected in Karnataka and Gujarat.

"A man from Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation area has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. He is the first official case in the state," Maharashtra health department director Dr Archana Patil told PTI in Mumbai.

"He came with a group of four people. We are tracing and tracking them. Their RT-PCR test as well as genome sequencing will be done as well," she said.

(This is a breaking story)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 07:43 PM IST