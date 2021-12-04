e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 08:43 AM IST

COVID-19 Omicron scare: 30 samples sent for genome sequencing, says Maharashtra health dept

Representative Image | Pixabay

A total of 30 samples have been sent for genome sequencing after airport and field surveillance to detect the presence of Omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV2, the Maharashtra health department said on Friday.

Until Friday morning, 2,821 passengers arriving from high-risk countries at Mumbai airport have been tested using RT-PCR, with two samples testing positive, it added.

A total of 224 out of 11,060 passengers arriving from other countries have been tested as well and one sample has returned positive, a department official said.

"Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since 1st November is underway. A total of 30 samples from both airport and field surveillance have been sent for genomic sequencing. Fourteen have been sent to NIV, Pune and 16 to Kasturba Hospital laboratory," he said

