Maharashtra reports 67,123 new COVID-19 cases; highest single-day spike since pandemic's outbreak

Maharashtra on Saturday reported single-day spike with 67,123 new COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, the state reported 419 COVID-19 deaths. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.59%. As per the state's health department report, 56,783 patients were discharged today taking the total count of recovered patients to 30,61,174.

As on today, there are 6,47,933 active cases in the state.

Out of 2,35,80,913 laboratory samples 37,70,707 have been tested positive (15.99%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 35,72,584 people are in home quarantine and 25,623 people are in institutional quarantine.