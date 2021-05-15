Maharashtra reports 34,848 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 24; 960 die, 59,073 recover

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 34,848 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 24.

While the daily count of new cases have dipped slightly, state is still reporting high number of deaths. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 960 COVID-19 deaths. The fatality rate in the state is now 1.51%, according to state health department report.

With 59,073 patients discharged today, the state's total recovery tally is now 47,67,053. The recovery rate in the state is 89.2%. Out of 3,08,39,404 laboratory samples, 53,44,063 have been tested positive (17.33%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently, 34,47,653 people are in home quarantine and 28,727 people are in institutional quarantine. As on today, there are 4,94,032 active cases in the state.