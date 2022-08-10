e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra reports 1,847 new COVID-19 infections, 7 deaths; active cases at 11,889

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 06:39 PM IST
Maharashtra reports 1,847 new COVID-19 infections, 7 deaths; active cases at 11,889

Maharashtra on Wednesday, August 10 recorded 1,847 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 11,889. Besides, seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,48,157.

1,840 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 79,04,320. The recovery rate in the state is 98.02%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Out of 8,35,16,877 laboratory samples 80,64,366 have been tested positive (09.66%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1173 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 68 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 323 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 35 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 12 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 55 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 12 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 169 fresh cases.

