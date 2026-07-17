Maharashtra: Report Recommends Expanding Legal Aid Defence Counsel System To Taluka Level Across State

A new study has recommended expanding Maharashtra's Legal Aid Defence Counsel System to the taluka level to improve access to justice | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: A study on the functioning of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS) in Maharashtra has recommended expanding the scheme to the taluka level, citing mounting criminal case pendency, uneven access to free legal aid for undertrial prisoners, and an overburdened network of legal aid defence counsels. The 44-page report was released on Thursday by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The report, prepared by Renovate India with support from the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA), District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), legal aid NGO Dard Se Humdard Tak Trust (DSHT) and Supra Legal Foundation, says that decentralising the LADCS would significantly improve timely access to legal representation, particularly for marginalised and economically weaker accused persons.

Taluka-Level Expansion Proposed

“It is recommended that LADCS units be established at the taluka level to ensure timely and equitable access to justice. Taluka courts often serve as the first point of contact for accused persons; hence, a decentralised structure would enable immediate representation during critical stages such as remand, bail and trial,” the report states. It recommends that the rollout initially focus on high-burden districts such as Pune, Chandrapur, Solapur and Nandurbar.

The study found that Maharashtra had 33 functional LADCS offices as of December 31, 2025, staffed by 379 personnel, including 234 defence counsels and 145 support staff. During 2023-24, the system handled 28,879 assigned cases and disposed of 18,079, achieving a disposal rate of 62.6 per cent. In 2024-25, although the number of assigned cases declined to 20,702, the disposal rate improved to 68.4 per cent, indicating greater operational efficiency.

Despite this improvement, criminal case pendency continues to pose a major challenge. The survey recorded 68,349 pending criminal cases at the taluka level across Maharashtra. Pune accounted for the highest share with 9,127 pending cases (13.4 per cent), followed by Chandrapur (13.1 per cent), Solapur (10.9 per cent) and Nandurbar (8.8 per cent). Other districts with more than 3,000 pending cases included Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Raigad-Alibag, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Parbhani and Satara, while Gadchiroli reported the lowest pendency at 542 cases.

Legal Aid Gaps Identified

The report also highlights significant disparities in legal aid coverage for undertrial prisoners. Raigad-Alibag recorded the highest number of undertrial cases at 611, followed by Pune with 574. While 81 per cent of undertrial prisoners in Nandurbar had received legal aid, the report found that 96 per cent of undertrial prisoners in Aurangabad had not received free legal representation. Similar gaps were observed in Jalna (94 per cent), Gadchiroli (89 per cent), Ahmednagar (83 per cent) and Latur (81 per cent).

The report speaks of interviews with lawyers and law students, which revealed that lack of awareness remains one of the biggest barriers to accessing legal aid. Many accused persons reportedly become aware of their right to free legal representation only after criminal proceedings have progressed substantially. Respondents also pointed to the widespread perception that government-appointed lawyers are less competent than private practitioners, discouraging eligible persons from availing legal aid.

Lawyers associated with the legal aid system cited low remuneration, delayed payments and inadequate professional recognition as major challenges. Some advocates reported spending personal funds to assist clients while receiving little or no reimbursement, making sustained participation financially difficult.

Recommendations For Reform

The report also notes that the Dard Se Humdard Tak Trust has assisted approximately 1,200 to 1,500 accused persons and convicts through different stages of criminal proceedings through initiatives such as Mobile Legal Aid Clinics and “Legal Aid on Wheels”, demonstrating the effectiveness of community-based legal aid models.

It further draws attention to the heavy workload faced by existing legal aid lawyers. In Mumbai, the LADCS functions with only six defence counsels, including the Chief Defence Counsel, who had collectively handled around 771 cases until March 31, 2026. According to the report, such disproportionate caseloads adversely affect the quality and efficiency of legal representation.

Among its recommendations, the report calls for dedicated LADCS units at the taluka level, stronger awareness campaigns through prisons, police stations, educational institutions and community outreach programmes, greater collaboration with non-governmental organisations, revision of remuneration for legal aid lawyers, performance-based incentives, structured training and mentorship for junior advocates, and a digital monitoring framework to track case disposal rates, lawyer workload and client satisfaction.

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The report concludes that expanding the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System to the taluka level would strengthen grassroots access to justice, reduce delays in criminal proceedings, ease the burden on district-level legal aid infrastructure, and further the constitutional mandate under Article 39A to ensure equal justice and free legal aid for all.

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