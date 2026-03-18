Maharashtra Appoints Nodal Officer To Expedite Human Rights Commission Recommendations, Online Portal Planned

Maharashtra Minister of State Yogesh Kadam | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State Yogesh Kadam announced that the state government has appointed a nodal officer to ensure timely implementation of recommendations made by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission.

Replying to MLA Bhatkhalkar's Question in Assembly

Replying to a question raised by MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar in the state assembly, Kadam said the move aims to bring accountability and speed in acting on the commission’s directives.

He informed that an officer at the deputy secretary level has been designated as the nodal officer, and action will be taken on around 30 pending cases currently before the commission.

Separate Administrative Head Under Consideration

Kadam added that the government is also considering creating a separate administrative head for handling such recommendations under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

To enhance transparency, the state is planning to launch a dedicated online portal that will allow applicants to track the status of their cases and recommendations in real time.

The initiative is expected to streamline administrative processes and ensure more effective enforcement of human rights-related decisions in the state.

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