 Maharashtra Appoints Nodal Officer To Expedite Human Rights Commission Recommendations, Online Portal Planned
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Appoints Nodal Officer To Expedite Human Rights Commission Recommendations, Online Portal Planned

Maharashtra Appoints Nodal Officer To Expedite Human Rights Commission Recommendations, Online Portal Planned

Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam said a nodal officer has been appointed to fast-track action on recommendations of the State Human Rights Commission. Around 30 pending cases will be addressed. The state is also working on a digital portal for real-time tracking and is considering separate administrative mechanism under the Chief Minister to ensure quicker implementation and better coordination.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 02:24 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Minister of State Yogesh Kadam | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State Yogesh Kadam announced that the state government has appointed a nodal officer to ensure timely implementation of recommendations made by the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission.

Replying to MLA Bhatkhalkar's Question in Assembly

Replying to a question raised by MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar in the state assembly, Kadam said the move aims to bring accountability and speed in acting on the commission’s directives.

He informed that an officer at the deputy secretary level has been designated as the nodal officer, and action will be taken on around 30 pending cases currently before the commission.

Read Also
Maharashtra Govt Pledges Justice For Koyna Dam Affected, Sets March 31 Deadline For Rehabilitation...
article-image

Separate Administrative Head Under Consideration

Kadam added that the government is also considering creating a separate administrative head for handling such recommendations under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

To enhance transparency, the state is planning to launch a dedicated online portal that will allow applicants to track the status of their cases and recommendations in real time.

The initiative is expected to streamline administrative processes and ensure more effective enforcement of human rights-related decisions in the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on