Maharashtra Govt Pledges Justice For Koyna Dam Affected, Sets March 31 Deadline For Rehabilitation Proposals

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil | Facebook

Mumbai: Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Patil said the state government is committed to ensuring justice for people affected by the Koyna Dam and resolving their long-pending rehabilitation issues.

Directs Collectors to Submit Proposals by March 31

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya, Patil directed district collectors to verify the eligibility of project-affected persons and submit detailed proposals by March 31, 2026, to expedite the rehabilitation process.

He said the government is preparing a standard operating procedure and guidelines for land allocation to those affected prior to 1976. A proposal has already been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department, and further action will be taken after receiving its feedback.

Monthly Review Meetings to Ensure Continuity

To ensure continuity, monthly review meetings will be held at the divisional commissioner level on every third Monday. Patil added that land distribution will be completed within a fixed timeline once pending court cases are resolved.

The meeting also discussed rehabilitation in alternative village sites and availability of land. The minister stressed coordination between the Forest Department, irrigation authorities, and the Sahyadri Tiger Project to resolve technical hurdles and provide relief to affected families.

Senior officials, representatives of affected groups, and district administrations from multiple regions participated in the meeting, both in person and via video conferencing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/