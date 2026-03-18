Maharashtra Extends E-Peek Pahani Registration Deadline To March 31, Aims For 100% Farmer Coverage

Addressing the House, Revenue Minister Bawankule stated, “The registration process for E-Peek Pahani at the assistant level commenced on 25 January 2026. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has extended the deadline for completing the ‘E-Peek Pahani’ (Digital Crop Survey) registration for the Rabi season 2025-26 until 31 March 2026.

This announcement was made today by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Only 55.69% Registrations Completed So Far

Addressing the House, Revenue Minister Bawankule stated, “The registration process for E-Peek Pahani at the assistant level commenced on 25 January 2026. However, as of now, only 55.69% of the crop registrations for the Rabi season have been completed. Around 45% of farmers remain outside this essential process. In order to achieve 100% registration coverage, the Government has decided to extend the deadline.”

He further emphasised, E-Peek Pahani is of utmost importance for farmers to avail benefits under crop insurance schemes as well as various other Government initiatives.

The Minister also directed the administration to expedite work on the ‘Agri Stack’ platform.

“The Settlement Commissioner and Agriculture Commissioner are instructed to coordinate closely and ensure prompt and complete data entry in Agri Stack,” he added.

Special emphasis will be placed on ensuring accurate and timely verification of the crop inspection process.

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