 Maharashtra Govt Approves Anti-Conversion Law To Protect 14 Crore People, Ends Forced Religious Conversions
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Maharashtra Govt Approves Anti-Conversion Law To Protect 14 Crore People, Ends Forced Religious Conversions

The Maharashtra government has approved an anti-conversion law aimed at curbing religious conversions through force, inducement or pressure. Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the move will safeguard citizens and ensure genuine freedom of religion. The state joins several others that have enacted similar legislation.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 01:39 AM IST
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Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has approved the ‘Anti-Conversion Law’ (Freedom of Religion Bill) to safeguard the state’s 14 crore people and to firmly put an end to instances of forced religious conversions.

"Backs of Conversion Institutions Will Be Broken"

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated: “The backs of institutions that carry out religious conversions through inducement or pressure will now be broken by this law.”

Bawankule further said, “Twelve states in the country have already enacted this law earlier, and now Maharashtra has also joined them. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has presented this law with great caution and care.”

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Minister Slams Opposition, Says Awhad's Mental Balance Disturbed

Referring to criticism from the opposition, the Minister remarked, “However, on this issue, MLA Jitendra Awhad’s mental balance has been disturbed. He is only doing dirty politics to please specific voters in his constituency. Even Uddhav Thackeray has supported this bill.”

The government emphasized that the law is intended to protect genuine freedom of religion for all citizens by strictly prohibiting conversions achieved through coercion, force, inducement, or undue pressure.

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