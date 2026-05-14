Maharashtra Registered Highest Number Of Crimes Against Foreigners In India In 2024: NCRB Report

NCRB data shows Maharashtra recorded the highest number of crimes against foreigners across India in 2024 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 14: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics have revealed in its report that a total of 257 cases of crimes against foreigners were registered across India in 2024, out of which the maximum number of cases were registered in Maharashtra (41), followed by Karnataka (32), Himachal Pradesh (19), Kerala (17), Haryana (16), and Telangana (15).

The statistics further revealed that most cases of crimes against foreigners were of theft, followed by rape, assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty, and murder.

Delhi tops among Union Territories

According to the NCRB, as far as the Union Territories are concerned, the highest number of cases related to crimes against foreigners were registered in Delhi, with 64 cases in 2024.

Out of the 257 cases, most were of theft (62), followed by rape (20), assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty (17), murder (15), kidnapping and abduction (13), and cheating (11). Maximum victims were Nepali nationals (71), followed by Bangladeshi nationals (52).

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Crimes committed by foreigners also rise

The statistics also revealed that in 2024, a total of 2,792 cases of crimes committed by foreigners were registered in India, out of which the maximum cases were registered in West Bengal (992), followed by Maharashtra (386), Tripura (276), and Tamil Nadu (139).

Most crimes were committed by Bangladeshi nationals (3,091), followed by Nigerian nationals (509) and Nepali nationals (476), the statistics revealed.

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