Maharashtra Registered 9,922 Cyber Crime Cases In 2024; Fraud Tops NCRB Data

Cyber crime investigations intensify in Maharashtra after NCRB data revealed thousands of fraud and online exploitation cases in 2024 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 13: The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics have revealed that in 2024, Maharashtra police registered 9,922 cyber crime cases, out of which 6,198 cases were committed with the intention to commit fraud, 544 cases were committed with the intent of sexual exploitation, 68 for extortion, 64 for prank, and 53 were committed for emotional motives like anger.

The statistics further revealed that 50 cases were committed for causing disrepute and 22 for personal revenge, 17 with the intent of developing their own business, and five with political motives. In 2024, a total of 2,526 persons, including 51 women, were arrested in cyber crime cases in Maharashtra, the statistics revealed.

Cyber crimes against women and children highlighted

Statistics shared by the NCRB revealed that in 2024, a total of 2,496 cyber crimes against women cases were registered by Maharashtra police, out of which 410 cases were related to cyber stalking/cyber bullying of women, 55 cases of cyber pornography, hosting and publishing obscene sexual materials, and 21 cases of cyber blackmailing and threatening.

As far as cyber crime cases against children were concerned, a total of 161 cases were registered by Maharashtra police, out of which 49 cases were related to cyber stalking and bullying, 42 cases were related to cyber pornography, hosting and publishing obscene sexual materials depicting children, and five cases of cyber blackmailing, threatening, and harassment.

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Mumbai records second-highest cyber crime cases

The statistics also revealed that, as far as cyber crimes in metropolitan cities are concerned, Bengaluru registered the highest number of cases at 17,561 in 2024, followed by Mumbai (4,939) and Hyderabad (4,009).

Out of 4,939 cyber crime cases in Mumbai, 3,831 were committed with the intention of fraud, 214 for sexual exploitation, 53 for prank, 34 for extortion, and 34 for emotional motives like anger.

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