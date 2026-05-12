Maharashtra Registered Highest Cyber Stalking, Bullying And Data Theft Cases In 2024: NCRB Data

NCRB data shows Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cyber stalking, bullying and data theft cases in India during 2024 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 12: National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics have revealed that Maharashtra tops in cases of cyber stalking, bullying of women and children, and data theft registered in 2024. The statistics also revealed that Maharashtra holds third position in cases related to gaming app website fraud and online marketing investment frauds.

Maharashtra registered 9,922 cyber crime cases

According to the NCRB, Maharashtra Police had registered 9,922 cyber crime cases in 2024. The statistics revealed that Karnataka registered 1,191 cases related to identity theft, followed by Maharashtra (544) and Uttar Pradesh (446).

Maharashtra topped in cases of cyber stalking, bullying of women and children in 2024 in India, with 403 cases, followed by Telangana (298) and Andhra Pradesh (147).

State tops in data theft cases

As far as data theft cases are concerned, Maharashtra Police registered the maximum cases (35), followed by Telangana (14) and 13 cases each registered by Gujarat and Bihar Police.

Maharashtra holds third position in cases related to gaming app website fraud and online marketing investment frauds, with 250 cases, after Tamil Nadu (360) and Telangana (2,296).

Telangana records highest vishing complaints

The statistics also revealed that Telangana registered the maximum 953 cases related to vishing calls, followed by Maharashtra (142) and Bihar (52).

Vishing is a form of voice phishing wherein fraudsters falsely claim to represent banks, income tax departments, or gas agency officials and attempt to trick victims into providing their personal and financial details over the phone.

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Online cheating cases remain high across states

The NCRB data also revealed that Telangana registered the maximum 6,706 cases related to online cheating, followed by Maharashtra (4,170), Tamil Nadu (2,411), Karnataka (1,351), and Bihar (1,165).

Bihar registered the maximum cases related to online forgery (297), followed by Maharashtra (111) and Gujarat (97), the data revealed.

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