Maharashtra: Redeveloped Ajni railway station To Be equipped With State-of-the-art Passenger Facilities | FPJ

Mumbai: With the completion of soil exploration and geotechnical investigation, site clearance on the east side of the Ajni station building is rapidly progressing. Amidst this transformation, the railway station in the Vidharbha region of Maharashtra is being redeveloped to international standards.

Check out some of the pictures of the redevelopment design:

Redevelopment to cost ₹359.82 crore

Ajni Railway Station is undergoing redevelopment at a cost of ₹359.82 crore. According to the redevelopment plan, iconic buildings will be constructed on both sides of the station. Additionally, a 4,320 square meter roof plaza will be developed at the station, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as a waiting lounge, cafeteria, and retail outlets. Separate arrangements will also be made for arrivals and departures.

The redeveloped station building will have provisions for 21 lifts, 17 escalators, and 6 travellators to enhance passenger convenience. The entire station will be disability-friendly, and a multilevel parking facility will also be provided.

The station will have multimodal connectivity with metro stations, city buses, and other modes of transport, making passenger movement even more convenient. The station will be developed as a green building, incorporating provisions for solar power, water conservation, and rainwater harvesting.

120 trees to be planted

Currently, site clearance work is underway on the east side of the station building. Soil exploration and geotechnical investigation have already been completed. As part of mandatory tree plantation compliance, approximately 120 trees of different varieties have been planted in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ajni.

The redevelopment of Ajni railway station will significantly improve the journey experience for passengers, making it smoother, safer, and more convenient. Moreover, it will play a leading role in the development of the entire region.