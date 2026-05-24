Maharashtra Records Highest Number Of GRP Cases In India In 2024, NCRB Data Reveals

Mumbai’s crowded suburban railway network contributed to Maharashtra recording the country’s highest number of GRP cases in 2024 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 23: Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in the country, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2024.

The state accounted for 20,519 GRP cases, the highest among all states, reflecting the scale of crime reported across its vast and heavily used railway network, particularly the Mumbai suburban system.

The data also highlights the distinction between total cases and crime rate. While Maharashtra led in absolute numbers, Delhi recorded the highest crime rate at 24.3 per lakh population, compared to Maharashtra's 16.1, indicating that Maharashtra's higher case count is linked to its massive passenger volume rather than a proportionally higher crime risk.

Theft cases dominate railway crime data

In category-wise data, Maharashtra reported the highest number of offences registered by the GRP. Theft cases stood at 19,266, the highest among all states, while property-related crimes continued to dominate railway crime trends nationwide.

In women-related offences, Maharashtra recorded 61 molestation cases, 45 sexual harassment cases, 11 stalking cases, 13 cases of insult to the modesty of women, and 33 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-related cases in 2024. Kerala reported the next highest number of women-related cases in GRP data.

Maharashtra, however, reported lower numbers in certain serious categories compared to other states. Cases of murder and abetment of suicide were fewer than those recorded in Haryana. Other figures included 124 grievous hurt cases, 53 kidnapping and abduction cases, and 53 cases of forgery, cheating, and fraud, with Assam reporting higher numbers in the latter category.

Passenger activist raises concerns over crime reporting

In other crime segments, Gujarat recorded the highest number of obstruction on public way cases at 368, followed by Maharashtra with 39. Gujarat also topped miscellaneous cases with 379, while Maharashtra reported 48. Under the Arms Act, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of cases at 224, while Maharashtra registered only 12 cases.

Railway accident survivor and passenger activist Samir Zaveri stated, “People in Mumbai follow rules and visit police stations to file criminal complaints. The real issue is that many offences, such as mobile phone theft, are not registered as crimes, but are instead recorded as ‘missing’ items through missing certificate entries, creating a roughly 10:90 ratio between registered theft cases and missing certificates. This practice burks crime by applying less serious or non-criminal headings instead of the correct sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita or other penal laws.”

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Zaveri added that Maharashtra GRP now shows a higher number of registered cases because it stopped burking crime and began honestly registering offences after a policy shift several years ago. He said Mumbai Police and other police stations across Maharashtra should adopt similar standards so crime statistics reflect reality rather than administrative convenience.

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