Maharashtra records 63,294 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day surge since pandemic outbreak

With 63,294 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Sunday (April 11) recorded its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's previous highest single-day spike was 59,907, which was reported on Wednesday (April 7).
Besides, 349 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 57,987. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.7%.
34,008 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 27,82,161. The recovery rate in the state stands at 81.65%.
Currently, 31,75,585 people are in home quarantine and 25,694 people are in institutional quarantine.
The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 5,65,587.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 19,953 new cases on Sunday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 8164 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 14,653 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 1036 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3015, Latur circle 4981, Akola circle 1376, and Nagpur circle recorded 10134 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Meanwhile, an appropriate decision regarding imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after April 14, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.
He was speaking to reporters after a virtual meeting of the COVID-19 task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss measures, including the imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.
"Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," the minister said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)