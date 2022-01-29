Maharashtra records 27,971 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths, 50,142 recoveries; 85 new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Saturday, January 29, recorded 27,971 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,44,344. Besides, 61 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,522.

50,142 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 72,92,791. The recovery rate in the state is 94.91%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.85%.

Currently, 11,49,182 people are in home quarantine and 3,375 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3456 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 3742 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 11086 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1366 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1359 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1313 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1176 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 4473 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 85 cases of the Omicron variant were reported today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 3,125. Out of these, 1,674 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:36 PM IST