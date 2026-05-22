Maharashtra Records 226 Heat Stroke Cases Since March Amid Intensifying Heatwave Conditions

People shield themselves from scorching temperatures as Maharashtra reports a sharp rise in heat stroke cases during the ongoing heatwave | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 22: Maharashtra is witnessing a severe heatwave, with health officials reporting a sharp rise in heat-related illnesses across the state. Between March and May 20, the total number of heat stroke cases recorded in the state has risen to 226.

Sharp rise in cases during May

During the third week of May alone, 171 people suffered heat stroke in just four days, highlighting the growing impact of the intense summer conditions.

Authorities have also reported six suspected heatwave-related deaths. Final confirmation, however, will be made by the Death Review Committee.

The worst-affected district is Aurangabad, where 41 cases have been reported. Other districts with high numbers include Nandurbar (24), Nashik (19), Buldhana (17), Amravati (16) and Wardha (14).

Despite soaring temperatures, Mumbai has not recorded any heat stroke cases so far. Nearby regions such as Raigad reported three cases, while Palghar and Thane recorded two and one cases respectively.

Heat-related deaths have been reported from Ahmednagar, Latur, Akola and Solapur.

Doctors advise precautions

Doctors have warned residents against prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during afternoon hours. Dr Anish Pillai, Lead Consultant – Neonatology and Paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharghar, said rising heat and humidity in Mumbai are leading to an increase in dehydration, skin problems, infections and heat exhaustion among children.

He explained that heat stroke can result in dangerously high body temperature, dehydration and damage to vital organs, particularly the kidneys. Common symptoms include headaches, dizziness and confusion.

Health experts have advised elderly citizens and people with pre-existing illnesses to avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours and stay adequately hydrated.

Experts warn of long-term health impact

Doctors also cautioned that the ongoing heatwave could have long-term health effects. Dr Sneha Sathe, Clinical Director and Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Chembur, noted that extreme heat, dehydration and physical stress may affect couples undergoing fertility treatments such as IVF.

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According to experts, prolonged exposure to high temperatures can temporarily impact sperm quality in men, particularly among those who spend long hours outdoors, wear tight clothing or frequently take hot baths.

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