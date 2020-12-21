Maharashtra: Raped minor girl found abandoned in gunny bag in Vasai, 1 arrested

Palghar: A four-year-old girl has been found unconscious in a gunny bag at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said on Monday.

After the girl was found on Sunday evening, the police took her for a medical examination which revealed she was sexually assaulted, Valiv police station's inspector Vilas Chowgule said.

One person has been arrested in this connection, another police official said. Some locals spotted the gunny bag in Fatherwadi locality of Vasai on Sunday and alerted the police.