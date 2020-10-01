Maha: CM inaugurates Mira Bhayanadar-Vasai Virar Police Commisionerate via video conferencing

“Crime against women, like the heinous one reported from UP’s Hathras will never be tolerated in Maharashtra. Our police are a top force and people of this state have undisputed faith in them. Rumour mongering by outsiders should not be a cause of worry,” said chief minister- Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

He was speaking at the virtual inauguration of the newly created Mira Bhayanadar -Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commisionerate.

While IPS officer Sadanand Date will head the force, another IPS officer S. Jayakumar has been appointed as the additional commissioner.

“A brave-heart officer who fought with terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Sadanand Date needs no introduction. I am confident that he will not only lay a solid foundation for the elevated policing apparatus but will shoulder the responsibility of implementing law and order with grit. Though the commissionerate will command the Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar belt as its jurisdiction, goons and criminals in adjoining areas like- Mumbai and Thane who may seek shelter there should also be on the radar.” Thackeray said.

While urging that local personnel should be preferred while assigning posts to ensure maximum efficiency for policing which is nothing less than 24x7 job, deputy chief minister- Ajit Pawar said, “The plans to elevate the rural policing system had remained on paper till last year, but the Uddhav Thackeray led MVA realized it’s importance due to an astronomical rise in population and implemented it at the earliest. Despite the fund crunch, the government will not let the commissionerate fall short of anything like infrastructure and manpower.”

“The government has reposed its faith in me and I along with my team will ensure that we shoulder our duties with honesty, commitment and responsibility. Priorities have been chalked out for enhanced policing.” said Date.

Home minister- Anil Deshmukh, Guardian Minister- Dadaji Bhuse and MoS ( Home)- Satej Patil who also registered their presence on the virtual platform echoed similar views while stressing upon the need of an efficient coastal policing considering proximity of the region to the sea coast. The commissionerate commenced its operations from municipal property in the Ram Nagar area of Mira Road which will serve as a provisional headquarters, till the construction and infrastructure work of its own administrative building headquarters gets completed.