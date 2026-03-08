Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray Announces MNS Membership Drive From March 10; To Visit Raigad On 20th Anniversary

Raj Thackeray Announces Party Membership Drive From March 10; To Visit Raigad On 20th Anniversary | Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has announced that the party will begin a statewide membership registration drive from March 10, a day after it completes 20 years since its formation on March 9, 2026.

माझ्या तमाम महाराष्ट्र सैनिकांना,

सस्नेह जय महाराष्ट्र,



आपल्या पक्षाचा उद्या, ९ मार्च २०२६ ला २० वा वर्धापनदिन. मराठी माणूस आणि मराठी भाषा यांच्यासाठी आक्रमकपणे लढणाऱ्या पक्षाचा आणि एका विचाराचा हा वर्धापनदिन. या निमित्ताने पक्षाची सदस्य नोंदणी १० मार्च २०२६ पासून सुरु होत… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) March 8, 2026

In a message shared on X (formally Twitter) to party workers , whom he referred to as Maharashtra Sainiks, Thackeray said he will visit Raigad Fort on the morning of March 9 to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. From the historic fort, he will symbolically initiate the membership campaign. Describing Raigad as a sacred site that once served as the capital of the Maratha empire and witnessed the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj, Thackeray said beginning the drive from there carries special significance.

Thackeray said the upcoming membership drive will not be restricted to existing party workers but will aim to reach out to all those who wish to contribute to the development and reconstruction of Maharashtra. He urged party members to connect with people across the state, including those who are dissatisfied with the present situation, and encourage them to join the party’s movement.

The MNS chief emphasised that the registration process will be conducted both physically and digitally. While party branches will organise membership stalls, he asked workers to take the campaign to public spaces where people gather in large numbers. He suggested setting up registration tables in markets, schools, temples, colleges, playgrounds, gardens and other busy locations, and interacting with citizens directly to encourage participation.

Thackeray also directed party leaders and office-bearers, including city presidents, deputy presidents, vice presidents and general secretaries, to extend all necessary support to workers conducting the drive.

Stating that the campaign is not merely about increasing numbers, he said it will reflect the desire of Marathi people to actively participate in shaping the future of Maharashtra.

He also invited party workers from across the state to gather on March 19 at Shiv Tirth on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, where he said he would get the opportunity to meet supporters representing different parts of Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/