Maharashtra Rains: Woman, 4 Children Including 1-Month-Old Baby Rescued From Flooded House In Jalgaon's Amalner - VIDEO |

Jalgaon: A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Maharashtra's flood-hit Jalgaon district after a woman and four young children, including a one-month-old infant, were safely evacuated from their inundated home in Amalner.

The rescue took place in Gurukrupa Colony, where floodwaters from an overflowing nullah entered the house, trapping the family. As water levels rose rapidly, the woman and the children climbed onto beds and other elevated spots inside the house to stay above the floodwaters while awaiting help.

Jalgaon, Maharashtra - Health and fire department personnel safely rescued a woman and four young children, including a one-month-old baby, from a flood-hit house in Gurukrupa Colony, Amalner. Floodwater from a overflowing nullah entered the house, trapping the family. The woman… pic.twitter.com/GQuF12GdCg — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) August 1, 2026

Personnel from the Health Department and Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and carried out a successful rescue operation, safely evacuating all five family members. Their timely intervention has drawn widespread appreciation from locals.

Viral Video Captures Daring Rescue

A video of the rescue, which went viral on social media on Saturday, shows rescue personnel carrying the one-month-old baby inside a plastic tub secured with a tube ring to keep it afloat while wading through waist-deep floodwaters. An umbrella is held over the infant to shield it from the rain as officials carefully transport the child to safety.

Other members of the rescue team are seen helping the remaining family members out of the flooded house. However, the exact date and location of the viral video could not be independently verified.

The rescue comes as heavy rainfall continues to batter several parts of Maharashtra. Districts including Jalgaon, Marathwada, Nashik and Ahilyanagar have received above-normal rainfall, leading to overflowing rivers, full reservoirs and widespread flooding in low-lying areas.

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Jalgaon Worst Hit By Intense Showers

Jalgaon has been witnessing incessant rain for the past two days. The district recorded 104 mm rainfall, while Jalgaon city received 118 mm. Except for Chalisgaon, all 14 talukas have reported heavy rainfall.

The Tapi River is in spate, prompting authorities to open all 41 gates of Hatnur Dam to release excess water. Meanwhile, Girna Dam has reached 100 per cent capacity, with six gates opened, while all 10 gates of Aner Dam have also been opened after the Aner River witnessed its biggest flood in two years.

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