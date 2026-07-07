Maharashtra Rains: Ransai Dam Overflows, MIDC Lifts Uran Water Cuts; Barvi Storage Rises

Heavy monsoon rains filled Ransai Dam to capacity, prompting MIDC to restore normal water supply in Uran | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The Ransai Dam, which supplies water to 25 gram panchayats, Uran town and nearby industrial areas, overflowed around 1 am on Sunday following five days of intense rainfall.

The overflow has prompted the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to withdraw all water supply restrictions imposed in the region. Earlier, water supply had been curtailed after an unusually dry June caused storage levels to fall to around 81 feet, well below normal levels.

Water Supply Curbs Withdrawn

Deputy Engineer Tanaji Kamble of MIDC's Uran Division said the complete withdrawal of water cuts has brought much-needed relief to residents.

Despite the recent improvement, residents continue to demand an increase in the dam's storage capacity. Uran requires approximately 41 million litres of water per day, while the existing system can supply only about 30 million litres daily, resulting in a recurring shortfall.

Barvi Dam Storage Improves

In Thane district, the Barvi Dam, another major drinking water source, also recorded a sharp rise in storage after two consecutive days of heavy rain.

As of Monday morning, the reservoir had reached 30.06% of its capacity, up by nearly four percentage points in a single day. The live storage stood at 101.88 million cubic metres, with the water level touching 60.18 metres.

The Barvi catchment received 162.40 mm of rainfall on July 4 and 157.40 mm on July 5, taking the season's cumulative rainfall to 628 mm.

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Officials noted that although storage levels have improved considerably since the onset of heavy rainfall in July, they remain well below last year's levels. On July 6, 2025, Barvi Dam had already reached 63.53% storage, highlighting the impact of this year's delayed monsoon despite the recent recovery.

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